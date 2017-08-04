BREAKING: Acres of land on fire, thick smoke threatens drivers

3.15pm: RURAL fire brigades have successfully extinguished one of the paddocks on fire at Miriam Vale this afternoon.

The blaze is still burning through land along the south and north of the Bruce Hwy.

Fireys are reportedly trying to contain the flames and prevent it from spreading any further.

Police are in the vicinity of the fire and assessing the traffic situation and concerns over the smoke blanketing the highway.

2.55pm: SEVERAL rural fire brigades and at least one police unit are responding to a fire burning through about two acres of land at Miriam Vale.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call from the property owner about 1.45pm, but fireys are still en route.

The blaze near the Bororen dumping ground and just north of the Bruce Hwy overtaking lane is not threatening any properties at this time, however, there are serious concerns over the level of smoke moving across the highway.

"We can't be sure though ... we'll do a better assessment of the situation once on scene," a QFES media spokesman said.

The spokesman said the biggest concern right now is the large amounts of thick smoke being pushed across the Bruce Hwy.

"It's a lot of smoke, which is raising traffic concerns very quickly," he said.

Updates to follow.