BREAKING: Gladstone man accused of murder named in court

A GLADSTONE man faced the Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning on a number of charges including one count of murder.

Anthony Lee Smits was brought up from the Gladstone watch-house accompanied by a police officer at about 9am to appear in court.

He faces one charge of murder, one charge of robbery with actual violence armed in company and one charge of fraud.

He was represented by defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield.

Magistrate Jeffrey Clarke remanded Mr Smits in custody, bail was revoked.

He will appear in court for a mention on these charges September 4.