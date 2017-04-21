BREAKING: Accused Gladstone man has seizure in courtroom

FROM behind a glass window, a Gladstone man collapsed in the Gladstone Magistrates courtroom at about midday today, after his bail application was refused.

Noticeably shaking throughout his court mention, before appearing in front of Gladstone Magistrate Neil Lavaring, Rickie Leigh Sinclair dropped to the floor and began to convulse on the floor, just moments after Mr Lavaring refused his bail.

Emergency services were called as four police officers attended to Mr Sinclair.

About three minutes after he collapsed, an officer on scene said he had stopped shaking and his breathing had calmed.

At this point it is unknown whether he will be taken to hospital.