Emergency Services responded to a single vehicle accident on Red Rover Road, Gladstone on 9 February 2019.

UPDATE 2.35pm: Two fire crews are on the scene and have righted the vehicle and stabilised it.

Ambulance officers are tending to the patient.

Police advise Red Rover Rd will be closed for some time.

EARLIER 2.10pm: EMERGENCY services are on the scene of a single vehicle accident on Red Rover Road.

The incident occurred at 2.03pm and one occupant is trapped in the vehicle with head and leg injuries.

