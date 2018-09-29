Menu
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale
BREAKING: Accident in Boyne Island

Gregory Bray
by
29th Sep 2018 8:51 AM

08.20am: EMERGENCY services have been called to Boyne Island after receiving a report that a motorcyclist in has been injured in an accident.

QAS and QPS are on the scene.

Updates to follow.

