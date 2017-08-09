BREAKING: 7-year-old boy leaves showgrounds in ambulance

PARAMEDICS were called to the Gladstone showgrounds at 6.45pm this evening after reports of a two-vehicle crash were made.

An ambulance arrived at West Gladstone a short time after and treated a seven-year-old boy with injuries to his leg.

A QAS spokesman confirmed the boy had been injured in an accident involving two motorcycles. He said the boy was taken to Gladstone Hospital after his injuries were treated as best they could be on scene.

No other patients were transported and police reportedly did not attend.