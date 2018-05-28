Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Waters, however has not been seen or heard from since.
Critical Alert

BREAKING: 63yo missing man last seen at Agnes campground

Tegan Annett
by
28th May 2018 1:40 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 63-year-old man reported missing south of Gladstone on May 25.

Thomas Paynter (pictured) was last seen on May 21 at a campground on Springs Road, Agnes Water, however has not been seen or heard from since.

He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Mr Paynter is described as Caucasian, 185cm tall, with sandy hair and blue eyes.

 

Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21. He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.
Thomas Paynter was last seen on May 21. He is believed to be travelling in a blue Toyota Prado, similar to the one pictured, bearing Queensland registration 296 XOL.

It is believed he is wearing a blue jacket, blue denim jeans and blue sneakers.

Any members of the public who have seen the man, his vehicle, or who has any information in relation to his whereabouts are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

agnes water editors picks missing person police queensland police
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Search for driver after cars crash outside school

    BREAKING: Search for driver after cars crash outside school

    Breaking POLICE officers are searching for the driver who was involved in a car crash near West Gladstone Primary School this afternoon.

    • 28th May 2018 1:31 PM
    Historic deal to launch new regional TV channel

    Historic deal to launch new regional TV channel

    TV New TV channel to launch later this year

    Biosolids: Turning trash into treasure

    Biosolids: Turning trash into treasure

    Business Sludge from wasting ponds may be re-used for agricultural purposes.

    Car on its side after South Gladstone crash

    Car on its side after South Gladstone crash

    Breaking Emergency services are on the scene.

    Local Partners