BREAKING: 6-year-old boy hospitalised after electric shock

4.40pm: A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy has been transported to Gladstone Hospital after suffering an electric shock at a Kirkwood home this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Seagull Blvd home at 3.48pm after receiving reports a boy had burns to his hand and a racing heart after being shocked by an appliance or powerpoint.

But QAS senior operations supervisor for central Queensland Chris Perera said the boy was conscious and breathing and his heart rate was not a cause for concern.

"(He) placed an extension cord into a power socket... this caused him to suffer an electric shock," Mr Perera said.

"He is conscious and all his vitals are within normal limits."

Mr Perera said the boy had received minor marks on his left middle finger, which was normal in the circumstances and part of the "pathology" of an electric shock.

The boy was transported to hospital by paramedics as a precautionary measure.

Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles also attended the scene as a precaution but were not required.