BREAKING: 5kgs of ice found in Rocky McDonald's drive-thru

Shayla Bullock
1st Aug 2017 1:30 PM

UPDATE 1:45PM: A TIMELY tip-off has led Rockhampton police to the biggest drug bust in CQ's recent history.

Rockhampton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police were notified of a vehicle that was suspected of carrying drugs.

Snr Sgt Peachey said about 2.30am today, general duties officers spotted the vehicle, a Toyota Kluger, in the McDonald's drive through on George St and a search revealed 5kgs of ice.

Car involved in drug bust.
Car involved in drug bust. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs4

The police drug dog searched the vehicle and detected drugs in a back compartment under the third row of seats.

Snr Sgt Peachey said although the wholesale value of the ice was $900,000 it was suspected the street value would be significantly higher.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey with over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs1

He said two Brisbane men, arrested at the scene, were not previously known to police and were on their way back to Brisbane.

Police are now probing whether the drugs were produced in Rockhampton.

A 35 year-old Doolandella man and a 37 year-old Eight Mile Plains man have been charged with the major possession of dangerous drugs, possess tainted property and contravene an order.

Both men will appear in Rockhampton Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

Snr Sgt Peachey said it was the largest seizure he had seen in his time working in CQ.

"It's huge; it's the largest amount of drugs that I've seen in Rocky or in fact any other place I've worked in regional Queensland,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He said it was a very significant find and he was pleased to get it off the streets.

Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton.
Over 5kg of ice found in a car in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs2

"We'd like to think we've put a considerable dint in the drug scene and we won't stop at this,” he said.

"We continue to be very vigilant in our stance against persons using dangerous drugs.”

TruNarc testing device shows drug to be Methamphetamine.
TruNarc testing device shows drug to be Methamphetamine. Allan Reinikka ROK010817adrugs3

BREAKING 1.20PM: TWO men are in custody following what Rockhampton Police believe is the biggest alleged drug bust in Central Queensland history.

Rockhampton police allegedly caught two 36-year-old males with 5kgs of the drug 'ice' in their vehicle in a Rockhampton McDonalds drive-thru.

Rockhampton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the two men were travelling to Brisbane when they were caught in the George St McDonalds drive-thru at 4am today.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the seized drugs have an estimated wholesale value of about $900,000 and says it is the biggest seizure in CQ history that he has seen.

More to come.

