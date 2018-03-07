'Coma in a bottle': $500K worth of drugs seized in roadside bust

BUSTED: A Brisbane man has been refused bail after police seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs in a surprise bust along the Bruce Highway on Tuesday

A BRISBANE man has been refused bail after police allegedly seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs in a surprise bust along the Bruce Highway on Tuesday.

Gladstone Police Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said David Paul Lambert, 38, was stopped by police at 5.30pm on Tuesday night when he was spotted speeding in the Miriam Vale area.

The man was driving in a northerly direction from Brisbane when he was pulled over.

Almost immediately, officers allege they located 120g of methamphetamine and 80g of cocaine in his bag during an impromptu search of Mr Lambert's Toyota Prado.

Sen-Sgt Andersen said the quantity of dangerous drugs revealed in the search was "a substantial amount".

It is one of the largest seizures I've seen in Gladstone of late.

Yesterday afternoon forensic officers conducted a further search after police were alerted to the possibility there could be more drugs stashed in the vehicle.

"There (were) some indications that there (were) more drugs there," Sen-Sgt Andersen.

He told The Observer police will allege the search revealed a further 300g of methamphetamine and 2L of GBL (gamma-Butyrolactone).

GBL is colloquially known as Coma in a Bottle and is a liquid substance very similar to the date rape drug.

It was the drug behind last year's mass drug incident in Melbourne where 40 people overdosed.

Drug Bust Miriam Vale: Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said an investigation and forensic search of the vehicle was ongoing.

Sen-Sgt Andersen claimed the liquid was stored in a number of Gatorade and wine bottles in the back of the vehicle.

It was these bottles which originally alerted police more drugs than those first found in the man's bag were in the vehicle.

He said while the chemicals were originally unidentifiable, it was clear the bottles contents' were not what the containers were originally intended for (Gatorade or wine).

Police will allege the street value of the drugs seized was $500,000.

"There was also an amount of cash found in the vehicle," Sen-Sgt Andersen said.

Mr Lambert was arrested and taken to the Gladstone watch house on Tuesday night after the car was seized and taken to the Calliope Police Station.

He appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday but was refused bail, which police prosecutions strongly opposed.

It is understood he was taken to the Rockhampton Correctional Facility where he will remain until his next court appearance in May.

He will face several charges of possess dangerous drugs.

Sen-Sgt Andersen said the major drug bust "showed that people do travel through Gladstone with large amounts of drugs" and commended all officers involved.

He commended the work of the Miriam Vale police officers

"It's very good work by the Miriam Vale Police officers."