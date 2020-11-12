BREAKING: 5 students involved in aerosol incident at school

UPDATE 10.05AM:

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics treated five teenagers who have potentially been exposed to aerosol gas.

He said there were no respiratory or medical concerns for the teenagers.

More to come.

INITIAL 9.41AM:

PARAMEDICS are on their way to Calliope State High School after five students inhaled aerosol can gas.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on Don Cameron Dr at 9.41am.

It is believed the incident occured at 8am after an aerosol can exploded.

More to come.