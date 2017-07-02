BREAKING: 4WD smashes into power pole, rolls down ditch

5.20pm: HARVEY Rd has been reopend after being closed for about 30 minutes due to a crash involving a 4WD and a power pole.

Ergon Energy has finished attending to the fallen power line and has left the crash site.

Remaining on scene are police crews.

The car is still lying in a ditch beside the road.

5.10pm: A POWER line has been knocked down after a 4WD smashed into a power pole on the corner of Harvey Rd and Carinya Dr this afternoon.

Onlookers are being told to keep their distance from the power line, as it is still live.

5pm: AN eye witness has reported that two males and a female were involved in the crash at Clinton this afternoon.

It appears police have instructed one male and the female to move to the other side of the road.

The eye witness said it looks like they've been separated "because the other man was yelling at the driver."

4:50pm: PEOPLE on the sidelines are watching as the chaotic scene at Harvey Rd unfolds.

An eye witnesses reported the car "knocked a power pole down.

"Everyone heard a big bang when it happened about 20 minutes ago," they said.

Police are currently speaking with witnesses.

crash at clinton: A 4WD has crashed into a power pole on the corner of Harvey Rd and Carinya Dr

4.45pm: POLICE have closed a roundabout on Harvey Rd and are currently directing traffic at the scene of this afternoon's crash.

Ergon Energy has arrived at the site and is assessing the situation, with the main concern being the proximity of the vehicle to the power pole's overhead wire.

Harvey Rd has been closed in both directions.

4.40pm: AN INTERSECTION at the corner of Harvey Rd and Carinya Dr has been closed by Queensland Police after a single four-wheel-drive crashed into a power pole in Clinton.

QAS crews are reportedly tending to three patients.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A 4WD has crashed into a power pole on the corner of Harvey Rd and Carinya Dr Tegan Annett

4.30pm: A FOUR-wheel drive has smashed into a power pole in Clinton.

Police are currently at the scene of the crash on the corner of Harvey Rd and Carinya Dr.

The 4WD has reportedly rolled down an embankment upon impact.

Queensland Ambulance Services and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are enroute.

It is still unknown exactly how many passengers are in the vehicle.

Updates to follow.