WATCH: Road reopened after car fire along Kirkwood Rd

The car fire along Kirkwood Rd has caused the road to be blocked. Sarah Steger

LATEST |

THE road clocks have been removed and traffic is flowing in both directions along Kirkwood Rd.

The tow truck has left the scene and the burnt 4WD has been removed from the roadway.

UPDATE |

A TOW truck has arrived at the scene of a recently-extinguished car fire at Kirkwood.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have completed their safety checks and are getting ready to leave the scene in the hands of Queensland Police.

One Gladstone police officer is currently speaking with the driver of the 4WD, which reportedly caught fire this morning.

The car is off the road and no longer ablaze, however, road closures between Kakadu Way and the Little Creek intersection are still in place.

CAR FIRE: Acting Station Officer Marcel Harrison at the scene of the car fire along Kirkwood Rd.

Police and fireys have blocked access to the area from both directions.

BREAKING |

A FOUR-WHEEL drive was reported to be 'fully involved' in flames near the Kirkwood Rd roundabout near Kakadu Way at Kirkwood.

The fire ignited about 8.30am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended to the vehicle and now have the fire under control.

BLAZE: Emergency Services responded to a car on fire along Kirkwood Rd this morning. Sarah Steger

It is understood there were no occupants in the 4WD at the time.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.