Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The car fire along Kirkwood Rd has caused the road to be blocked.
The car fire along Kirkwood Rd has caused the road to be blocked. Sarah Steger
Breaking

WATCH: Road reopened after car fire along Kirkwood Rd

Sarah Steger
MATT HARRIS
by and
28th Feb 2018 8:41 AM | Updated: 9:07 AM

LATEST |

THE road clocks have been removed and traffic is flowing in both directions along Kirkwood Rd.

The tow truck has left the scene and the burnt 4WD has been removed from the roadway.

 

UPDATE |

A TOW truck has arrived at the scene of a recently-extinguished car fire at Kirkwood.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews have completed their safety checks and are getting ready to leave the scene in the hands of Queensland Police.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

One Gladstone police officer is currently speaking with the driver of the 4WD, which reportedly caught fire this morning.

The car is off the road and no longer ablaze, however, road closures between Kakadu Way and the Little Creek intersection are still in place.

Police and fireys have blocked access to the area from both directions.

 

BREAKING | 

A FOUR-WHEEL drive was reported to be 'fully involved' in flames near the Kirkwood Rd roundabout near Kakadu Way at Kirkwood.

The fire ignited about 8.30am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended to the vehicle and now have the fire under control.

BLAZE: Emergency Services responded to a car on fire along Kirkwood Rd this morning.
BLAZE: Emergency Services responded to a car on fire along Kirkwood Rd this morning. Sarah Steger

 

It is understood there were no occupants in the 4WD at the time.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

gladstone fire gladstone roads gladstone traffic kirkwood rd
Gladstone Observer
Residents sleeping with one eye open after wave of break-ins

Residents sleeping with one eye open after wave of break-ins

News Following Monday's terrifying tale of one Clinton family's 3am home invasion experience, The Observer readers have shared their own recent break-in stories.

PHOTOS: Residents share stunning photos from stormy week

PHOTOS: Residents share stunning photos from stormy week

News It has been a week to remember for anyone with a love for storms.

Meet our new sales manager

Meet our new sales manager

News Our new sales manager Jess McKay is here to help your business.

  • 28th Feb 2018 10:40 AM
GAPDL tapping up southern market

GAPDL tapping up southern market

News Tourism body attend two travel expos in Melbourne.

Local Partners