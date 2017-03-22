WATCH: Drivers warned after 4WD ploughs through fence

A 4WD has crashed through the fence of a Gladstone home in Sun Valley.

UPDATE 4.30pm:

ROAD users are being reminded to drive safe in the wet, after a 4WD ploughed through the front fence of Sun Valley home this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services report no one was seriously injured in the crash.

4WD crashes into fence in Gladstone : Queensland fire and emergency services officer Chris Sullivan said a 4WD drove off the road and through a Sun Valley home's fence.

A fence was destroyed and trees hit, but the 4WD did not make contact with the house.

Gladstone police are investigating the cause of the crash.

EARLIER 3.45pm:

A 4WD has crashed into a fence in Sun Valley, tearing down a 'for sale' sign.

Gladstone police, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers are all on scene.

The crash happened shortly before 3.30pm on Sun Valley Rd.

The car left the road and crashed through a wooden fence of a home, tearing it down.

Gladstone police officers are interviewing witnesses.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is preparing to remove the car from the home's front yard.