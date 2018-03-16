REVEALED: $3.9m jobs package for Gladstone region

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd and Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett at the site of the Philip St precinct.

THE long-awaited health and community precinct is the big winner in a $3.9 million jobs package announced for the region today.

Fulfilling an election promise, the Federal Government will today confirm funding for the Philip St Community Precinct, an interactive visual walkway on Goondoon St and drainage and road works at a Biloela industrial estate.

The Regional Jobs and Investment Package funding announcement, formerly the Bowen Basin Jobs and Investment Package, comes one month after the $30 million initiative came under fire for a lack of spending.

Announced during the 2017 federal election as a boost to electorates struggling to cope with the mining downturn - Dawson, Capricornia and Flynn - the first opening of the Bowen Basin war chest is expected to create 95 construction and 310 ongoing jobs in Gladstone.

Of the $3.9 million spend, about $3 million has been allocated to the Philip St Community Precinct.

The Gladstone Regional Council priority project will bring together health care and social assistance sectors.

An artists' impression of the Philip St Community Precinct. contribtued

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said community input had been key in seeing the diverse range of projects succeed under package.

"Our local planning committee has done a great job in assessing local projects and helping to determine which ideas would best take advantage of the region's strengths and potential," Mr O'Dowd said.

The package was originally touted to broader economic activity, including in agriculture, education and tourism.

Mr O'Dowd said the successful Gladstone Engineering Alliance project, a visual walkway, would be like nothing else seen in Central Queensland.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh will join Mr O'Dowd in Gladstone to announce the funding today.

"This is great news for the region," Dr McVeigh said.

"The Coalition Government is pushing ahead delivering projects under the highly successful Regional Jobs and Investment Packages across Australia to support regional economies and create thousands of ongoing jobs."

Former Gladstone Regional Council CEO Graeme Kanofski is chairman of the package's board.

Jobs breakdown

Integrated Health Precinct $3,082,016 - 90 jobs during construction and 260 ongoing jobs.

Raedon Street Industrial Estate $148,035 - 15 jobs during construction and 120 ongoing jobs

Raedon St Industrial Estate $700,000 - 5 jobs during construction and

50 ongoing jobs.