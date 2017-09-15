BREAKING: '2.5% pay rise': Gladstone workers hold heads high

Gladstone Power Station AMWU delegate and fitter and turner Andrew Lockwood was proud to secure a new enterprise bargaining agreement for the workforce.

THEY felt it was going to start "World War Three" but today, for the first time in 10 months, Gladstone Power Station workers gathered for a celebration, not a protest.

It was confirmed at midnight last night the workforce voted in favour of a new enterprise bargaining agreement following almost a year of negotiations.

Gladstone Power Station worker and Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union delegate Andrew Lockwood told his workmates to hold their heads high today.

Mr Lockwood said the new agreement includes a 2.5% pay rise for the next three years and they kept "most of" their conditions.

He said another highlight was maintaining redundancy and contractor clauses.

Since February, the fitter and turner has organised protests outside the power station and a rally in Gladstone's CBD to show NRG they were in for a fight.

"It's a good result for everyone," he said.

"It's been in the back of everyone's minds for about a year now and really at the end of the day we just want to go back to work, get some money for our families and live our lives, it's good to have it off the table."

Gladstone Power Station acting general manager Nigel Warrington said the new agreement provided "ongoing job and wage security".

Mr Warrington said the four-year agreement was the result of positive bargaining with unions and employees.

"(The agreement) is a key pillar of Gladstone Power Station's vision to provide reliable and efficient electricity supply to its two major Queensland customers, BSL and CS Energy," he said.

AWU delegate Mal Davidson and power station rigger of seven years said it was a relief and the best possible outcome.

Mr Davidson said the turning point in the negotiations was in June when the Fair Work Commissioner stepped in.

"Before the commissioner stepped in I thought it was going to be World War III," he said.

"But she calmed things down and got us talking."

There were 139 votes in support, and six against the new EBA.