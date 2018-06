UPDATE: Police, Ambulance and Fire Crews are on the scene. No injuries reported. A tow truck has moved the four-wheel-drive off the road.

Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle traffic accident at the corner of Drynan Drive and Dawson Highway, Calliope.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that one badly damaged, black, four door vehicle is in the middle of the road outside the Hazelbrook Shopping Centre.

Updates to follow.

One of the vehicles involved in the accident at the intersection of Drynan Drive and Dawson Hwy Calliope