BREAKING: 1km oil spill at Yarwun

Eilish Massie
Eilish Massie
20th Jul 2020 8:09 AM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are currently on scene of a 1km oil spill at Yarwun.

A QFES spokeswoman said two crews were called to reports of a large oil spill on Landing Road at 6.20am.

She said the source of the spill may have been a truck with a broken hydraulic line.

The truck reportedly drove for 1km with the leak before stopping and remaining on scene.

She said Gladstone Regional Council have been notified and are organising a clean up this morning.

More to come.

