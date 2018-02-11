UPDATE: 54yo airlifted after 100kmh motorcycle collision

Paramedics from Biloela are en route to the scene of the crash.

Paramedics from Biloela are en route to the scene of the crash.

12.55PM: A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital with suspected chest injuries after he was involved in a 100kmh motorcycle collision on the Dawson Hwy.

A QAS spokesman said the man had been travelling as part of a group of about four riders when the crash occurred at about 10am.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service left the scene shortly before midday and arrived in Rockhampton at about 12.20pm.

The second rider involved in the crash was able to leave the scene uninjured.

10.20AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to a high-speed motorcycle crash on the Dawson Hwy about 20km north-east of Biloela.

Two motorbikes were travelling at 100kmh when they collided near Collards Creek, according to initial reports.

One of the riders, a 30-year-old man, has escaped without serious injury, however the second rider, also male, is complaining of back pain and injuries to his elbow.

While still serious, the crash is unlikely to have been a head-on collision as the riders are believed to have been travelling together in a group.

Paramedics and police are responding from Biloela and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been sent to the scene.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.