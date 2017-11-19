BREAKING: 10 people involved in Bororen Bruce Hwy crash

TWO cars and two trucks have been involved in a crash on the Bruce Hwy near Bororen.

Ten people were in the four vehicles at the time of the crash, and have all been accounted for with no one trapped.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane shortly before 1.10pm, according to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are at the scene, with ambulance officers from Miriam Vale currently assessing two people and ambulances from Gladstone and Calliope also on the way.

A female patient with abdominal pain and a male with minor injuries are expected to be transported to Gladstone Hospital soon.

A grass fire is believed to have broken out beside the highway as a result of the crash, and delays are expected for drivers travelling south.