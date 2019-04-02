Breakfast Of Champions to discuss the pressing issues

CHEERS: Gladstone PCYC chairman Glenn Churchill, Const Jamie Maris, Bec Frost and Sgt Dominic Richardson prepare for the Breakfast Of Champions event tomorrow.

CHEERS: Gladstone PCYC chairman Glenn Churchill, Const Jamie Maris, Bec Frost and Sgt Dominic Richardson prepare for the Breakfast Of Champions event tomorrow. Matt Harris

A MEETING of the minds is taking place at PCYC Gladstone tomorrow with hopes the outcomes can translate to real change in the community.

'Breakfast Of Champions' is an event designed to enable PCYC Gladstone to determine the needs of the community by engaging with key stakeholders from the region.

Representatives from community organisations, police, schools, business owners, the youth population and government will attend the invitation-only event.

Gladstone PCYC community development officer Bec Frost said mental health was the number-one issue raised by the stakeholders ahead of the breakfast.

"Mental health and well-being has been the biggest and most common issue pop up. Because we're tapping into different businesses, different industries and schools we're getting different stems from that,” Ms Frost said.

"It's not about coming up with a solution on the day but more so to get those discussions happening, see what different people are experiencing and where we can utilise each other's services to bring about positive outcomes around those areas.”

Domestic and family violence, employment and work experience, lack of bulk-billing GP services and excessive online gaming will also be discussed at the breakfast.

Ms Frost said it was hoped the collaborative approach would result in a long-lasting and positive impact on the community through strengthening connections, developing new partnerships, encouraging communication and fostering active community participation.