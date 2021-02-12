Breakfast of champions: Ambrose school’s program shines

Communities and Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch with Ambrose State School Principal Andrew Collis and students who have benefited from the school's breakfast program.

Communities and Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch with Ambrose State School Principal Andrew Collis and students who have benefited from the school's breakfast program.

Excited students at Ambrose State School were paid a visit this week by Communities and Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch who joined in the success of their innovative breakfast program.

The Palaszczuk government has given the program a $2.4 million boost to support better concentration in class and improved results for thousands of Queensland students.

Ambrose State School parent Shannon Peart said her boys were always totally excited for

Breakfast Club.

“They are in the car before I can even get ready to take them to school,” she said.

“I’ve noticed the kids are keen and eager to learn with a full tummy,” teacher aide Robyn Ambrose said.

“Breakfast Club is a great start to every day.”

In 2018, the Palaszczuk Government provided $1 million over four years to Foodbank Queensland to provide breakfast programs in 70 schools.

Due to the success and popularity of these initial programs, a further $1.4 million over five years was made available in 2019 to the P & Cs of an additional 51 schools in regional, rural and remote areas of the state to run breakfast programs.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis said the school’s breakfast club was providing a strong foundation with students for success across the day.

“Ensuring students have a healthy breakfast and a good start to their learning has been one of the school’s highest priorities,” Mr Collis said.

“By having a good healthy breakfast, our Ambrose students have been more settled in class, have a stronger focus on their individual learning goals, are more active across the day and more engaged within lessons and socially with one another.”

Member for Gladstone and Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water Minister Glenn Butcher said since the school breakfast program began more than 12 months ago, teachers had reported an increase in concentration among every one of their 61 students with a significant improvement in learning outcomes.

“The school’s end of year report card showed that even with the impacts of COVID-19 on classroom studies, 80 per cent of students achieved an increased result, which is an improvement on previous years, Mr Butcher said.”

Ms Enoch was delighted to see how the students are benefiting from the program.

“As a parent and former teacher, I know how vital it is for children of all ages to start their day the right way with a healthy, nutritious and tasty breakfast, boosting concentration and creativity,” Ms Enoch said.

“Here at Ambrose State School, the Palaszczuk Government has provided more than $22,000 over five years to the P & C to run the school breakfast program.”

Other stories

CQ drug use to skyrocket if illicit drugs decriminalised

Tannum Sands man drills through own hand

Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt