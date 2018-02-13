Break the mould this Valentine's Day: 25 unique things to do

WHETHER you're all loved up in a committed relationship, just embarking on a new romantic adventure, or single (and proud to be), Valentine's Day is a day of love.
There's no way around it and frankly, why should there be!
IT's an excuse to show those important people in our lives we care about them; we're grateful for them and we wouldn't know what to do without them.
This Valentine's Day, I'll be celebrating my coworker Julia and thanking her for all she does for me.
From providing constant midday snacks to giving me something to have a chuckle at (her), she is always an important part of my workday.
And seing as I'm as single as they come, I've chosen to focus my 'loving energy' on this day on her by decorating her desk in bright red cupcakes, chocolates, roses and of course a heartfelt (and slightly bizarre) card.
So if you're looking to show your partner anyone else in your life that you love 'em, take a look at our list of Valentine's Day ideas that'll guarantee to make them feel the love.
- Have dinner... in bed
- Take a dance class
- Leave a note or card of thanks with some chocolates where they'll find it
- Wine tasting
- Decorate their desk in treats and flowers or whatever they like
- Light some candles and just chill
- Give each other a massage
- Picnic at Tannum Sands Beach
- Go skydiving at Seventeen Seventy
- Book a romantic weekend away at Heron Island
- Go on a couples retreat at Agnes Water
- Stay local but keep it romantic and book a hotel room in town
- Hike up Mt Larcom
- Book a couples massage
- Take a bath together
- Pop a bottle of champers and make a collage of your favourite pictures as a couple
- Hunt through Groupon for inspiration
- Rather than giving a bunch of flowers, plant your own as a couple and watch them grow
- Take a cooking class
- Make chocolate fondue with strawberries, banana and kiwi
- Go to the museum
- Make a scavenger hunt of all your favourite locations as a couple
- Re-enact your first date
- Make a path of petals
- Dress up and go for dinner