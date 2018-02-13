Break the mould this Valentine's Day: 25 unique things to do

If you're looking to show someone in your life that you love 'em, here's our list of Valentine's Day ideas to guarantee they feel the love.

If you're looking to show someone in your life that you love 'em, here's our list of Valentine's Day ideas to guarantee they feel the love. Courtney Becht

WHETHER you're all loved up in a committed relationship, just embarking on a new romantic adventure, or single (and proud to be), Valentine's Day is a day of love.

There's no way around it and frankly, why should there be!

IT's an excuse to show those important people in our lives we care about them; we're grateful for them and we wouldn't know what to do without them.

This Valentine's Day, I'll be celebrating my coworker Julia and thanking her for all she does for me.

From providing constant midday snacks to giving me something to have a chuckle at (her), she is always an important part of my workday.

And seing as I'm as single as they come, I've chosen to focus my 'loving energy' on this day on her by decorating her desk in bright red cupcakes, chocolates, roses and of course a heartfelt (and slightly bizarre) card.

So if you're looking to show your partner anyone else in your life that you love 'em, take a look at our list of Valentine's Day ideas that'll guarantee to make them feel the love.

Have dinner... in bed

Take a dance class

Leave a note or card of thanks with some chocolates where they'll find it

Wine tasting

Decorate their desk in treats and flowers or whatever they like

Light some candles and just chill

Give each other a massage

Picnic at Tannum Sands Beach

Go skydiving at Seventeen Seventy

Book a romantic weekend away at Heron Island

Go on a couples retreat at Agnes Water

Stay local but keep it romantic and book a hotel room in town

Hike up Mt Larcom

Book a couples massage

Take a bath together

Pop a bottle of champers and make a collage of your favourite pictures as a couple

Hunt through Groupon for inspiration

Rather than giving a bunch of flowers, plant your own as a couple and watch them grow

Take a cooking class

Make chocolate fondue with strawberries, banana and kiwi

Go to the museum

Make a scavenger hunt of all your favourite locations as a couple

Re-enact your first date

Make a path of petals