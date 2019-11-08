BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves

BREAK-INS: Ten locatiosn have been struck by thieves. Pics Bill Hearne

TEN places in Gladstone have been the target of thieves in Gladstone this week.

A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with stealing and enter to commit an indictable offence and are expected to front Gladstone Magistrates court on November 18.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police were searching for two male suspects in relation to a break- in at Andersons Auto City on Yarroon St.

He said Clinton State School was also broken into where offenders damaged and graffitied the school.

The following locations have been targeted by thieves this week:

Burglary

Cania Way, Clinton

Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central

Yarralla St, Barney Point

Murray St, Gladstone Central

Oystercatcher Rd, Kirkwood

Bottlebrush Dr, Kirkwood

Enter premises with intent

Andersons Auto City, Yarroon St

Clinton State School

Stealing from Vehicles

Yarroon St, Gladstone Central

Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central