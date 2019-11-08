BREAK-INS: 10 locations struck by thieves
TEN places in Gladstone have been the target of thieves in Gladstone this week.
A 30-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with stealing and enter to commit an indictable offence and are expected to front Gladstone Magistrates court on November 18.
Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police were searching for two male suspects in relation to a break- in at Andersons Auto City on Yarroon St.
He said Clinton State School was also broken into where offenders damaged and graffitied the school.
The following locations have been targeted by thieves this week:
Burglary
Cania Way, Clinton
Oaka Lane, Gladstone Central
Yarralla St, Barney Point
Murray St, Gladstone Central
Oystercatcher Rd, Kirkwood
Bottlebrush Dr, Kirkwood
Enter premises with intent
Andersons Auto City, Yarroon St
Clinton State School
Stealing from Vehicles
Yarroon St, Gladstone Central
Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central