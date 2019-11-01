BREAK-IN SPIKE: Streets targeted by thieves

THERE has been spike in opportunistic theft around Gladstone this week with ten thefts reported.

Gladstone police sergeant Wayne Butcher said thieves were targeting unlocked garages and vehicles.

"Lock it or lose it still applies," Sgt Butcher said.

"If any person observes suspicious behaviour call 000 or Policelink 131444 if non urgent.

"If you have any information you wish to tell police in relation to property crime, drugs or anything criminal call Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000."

A 33-year-old woman and 52-year-old man have been charged with burglary and will appear at Gladstone Magistrates court on November 11.

The following streets have been targeted by thieves this week:

House Burglaries

Glenlyon St, Gladstone Central

Hansen Cres, Clinton

Hill Cres, West Gladstone

Kent St, Gladstone Central

Stealing from vehicles

Peter Corones Dr, Kirkwood

Airport Carpark, Clinton

Oaka St, South Gladstone

Blain Dr, Callemondah

Stealing

Scooters stolen from front yards and garages at Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden and Witney St, Kin Kora