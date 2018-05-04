Breadwinner: Brumby's makes a hot return to Gladstone

Brumby's Bakery in The Valley shopping centre, Gladstone, may be re-opened.

THE buns are going back in the oven at Brumby's as the store makes a hot return to Gladstone Valley Shopping Centre store.

With new owners at the forefront, the doors will officially open to pastry-lovers next Thursday on May 10 after closing down last year.

When the Gladstone Valley and Kin Kora Brumby's stores closed down, locals were shocked.

The store owners at the time cited increasing electricity and rent costs and a decline in customer sales as the reasons for the forced closure.

The closure did not stop the Brumby's brand steward: global food and beverage company, Retail Food Group putting the Valley store on the market.

When asked why a store opening this time round would be successful, an RFG spokeswoman said "there was obviously community dissatisfaction when the store closed, so we know there is interest in the community for the product."

"We are confident it will be well-received," she said.

The spokeswoman also said Brumby's now had a larger product range than what was offered under the previous store.

"The product range has grown since previously, there's new products, product innovation and a big focus on healthier breads," she said.

The store will also be fully refurbished and Brumby's is looking at offering the franchisee a "manage to own" arrangement where the capital requirement is far less than traditional stores.