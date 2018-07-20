Brazen theft changes owner's perspective

DETERRENT: Tracey Clark from the Beerless Bar has taken new security precautions at her Clinton store.

DETERRENT: Tracey Clark from the Beerless Bar has taken new security precautions at her Clinton store. Mike Richards GLA200718BEER

UNTIL recently, Tracey Clark wasn't the type of person to be suspicious of customers in her shop.

But the Beerless Bar owner had her faith in humanity slightly dented this week when she discovered video footage of an alleged theft at her Clinton store on Monday, July 2.

The theft took place shortly after the store opened at 9am, with footage showing a young female stuffing a T-shirt in her jacket before leaving the store like nothing had happened.

"That's only half the footage; she took other stuff as well. She was in and out in five minutes," Tracey said.

"If you look at the whole video she had no qualms and walked around and didn't really even bother checking where I was."

The theft wasn't discovered straight away as it took more than two weeks for it to be noticed.

"It was a couple of weeks before everything clicked. I found the coat hanger and security tag. If it was just the coat hanger I would have thought somebody had taken it off the hanger and brought it up to the counter to pay for it because that often happens.

"From what I've heard they carry around a really strong magnet and take it off.

"I don't want (the stock) back because of the condition it will be in. It's just a deterrent. I've had messages from other business owners saying they're getting hit as well and it's just not right."

Ms Clark said less than $100 worth of stock was allegedly taken and while that amount would not break the bank, it had somewhat broken her trust of other people.

"I feel really bad because now I look at everybody that comes in and think 'do I need to stand next to them?' and that's not the way people want to shop," she said.

"Ninety-nine per cent of people are really good - so that's the disappointing thing - it changes your perspective on people.

"We're a small business and we've been here for almost 15 years and I'm not the type of person to steal so I'm not suspicious of people.

"It's not just Gladstone, but Australia wide. Business is hard at the moment without some people coming in thinking they can take what they want."

The theft has been reported to police.