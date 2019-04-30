'Brazen' sexual attack on six-year-old girl

SHOCKING: A 21-year-old man has been jailed for three years over the sexual assault of his sex-year-old cousin.

A TORRES Strait man was exiled to Mackay after the "brazen" sexual assault of his young cousin.

The 21-year-old has been living in the region, removed from his small community, for nearly a year since he raped the six-year-old girl in what Cairns District Court heard was "a breach of trust".

Crown prosecutor Gelma Meoli said the man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the girl, digitally raped his victim in March last year while other children and relatives - including her mother - were in the same house.

"They considered each other to be brother and sister," Ms Meoli said.

The court heard the pair were playing a "tackling game" while a movie played in a nearby room. He locked the door and digitally raped her.

Her mother bashed on the locked door until he opened it and fled.

A nurse who examined the girl later called child services, who notified police.

"The complainant was month short of seven years of age," Ms Meoli said.

"There was nearly 14 years of disparity; he was in a position of trust."

Defence barrister James Sheridan told the court his client had shown remorse and understanding of what he had done. "He said he feels shock inside," Mr Sheridan said.

"I can't put forward any justification, as anyone could not, for what he has done."

The man, speaking through a Torres Strait Creole interpreter, pleaded guilty to the charge.

"There has been forgiveness," Mr Sheridan said.

Judge Tracy Fantin said she could find no reason why the man - who had no criminal history - would commit such an act.

"It was premeditated ... relatively brazen," she said.

Judge Fantin jailed the man for three years, to be suspended after nine months.

"Your family has experienced public shame," she said.