Brayden inspired by tour of Canberra

CAPITAL TOUR: Brayden Whalley met with Ken O'Dowd during his RAIC tour of Canberra

CAPITAL TOUR: Brayden Whalley met with Ken O'Dowd during his RAIC tour of Canberra

BRAYDEN Whalley visited Canberra two weeks ago and was nominated to lead One Nation.

"We had to role play how an election works and I was chosen lead One Nation," he said.

"I had to investigate their policies and persuade the group why I would be the best leader.

It was fun and engaging but One Nation didn't get many votes, the Greens member won it.

Learning how the voting system works was one of many interesting challenges, lessons and experiences the Chanel College student enjoyed during his tour of the nation's capital.

Brayden was one of 35 other Year 11 students chosen as part of the Rotary Adventure into Citizenship program.

For someone who aspires to be the Prime Minister it was the experience of a life time.

"We visited old Parliament House and had a debate about the pros and cons of conscription for the Vietnam War," Brayden said.

CAPITAL TOUR: The Rotary Adventures In Citizenship group in Canberra

The group were also on hand to watch the Federal Budget speech and the opposition's reply.

"It's tough to say who has the better financial plan," Brayden said.

"I didn't mind the Liberal's budget but I don't think I agree with the flat tax rate, I thought it was a little dodgy.

"Labor kept saying what they'd do with the 80 billion Malcolm Turnbull wanted to give to the banks and big business, but I think they would have overspent it."

The highlights were a visit to Duntroon Military College, The National Library and laying a wreath at the War Memorial.

"I also got to see the Aboriginal tent embassy which I did an assignment on in Year 10."

Did he meet any politicians during the visit?

"During the budget review Malcolm Turnbull turned around and waved to us," Brayden said.

"We got to meet Pauline Hanson, everyone rushed over to her, she's a bit of a celebrity.

"And Ken O'Dowd took time out of his day to chat with me."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ken advised Brayden to wait until he's older before entering politics.

"He told me if you want to have a family it's tough when you're young because you're in Parliament for 28 weeks of the year," Brayden said.

"It's something I want to do when I've had a bit a life and a family.

"I loved the week, it's definitely something I want to do in the future."