Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bray Park State High school was locked down after a naked man was seen on the grounds.
Bray Park State High school was locked down after a naked man was seen on the grounds.
Crime

Police end search for naked man at Brisbane school

by Elise Williams
1st May 2019 10:10 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM

POLICE have ended their search for a naked man who was reported to have entered the grounds of a Brisbane school, forcing it into lockdown, after failing to track anyone down.

Police received several calls from members of the public around 9.30am, who alerted them to a man roaming around Bray Park State High School without clothes on.

It's believed the man was also seen at a nearby aged care facility.

The man is not carrying any weapons, and all school students are safe and accounted for.

More Stories

bray park bray park state high school brisbane police school

Top Stories

    'She did try to leave': Grieving mother raising DV awareness

    premium_icon 'She did try to leave': Grieving mother raising DV awareness

    News Linda Watson will never forget the day police officers arrived at her door to tell her that her daughter had been murdered

    Adani mine the only one causing a flap

    premium_icon Adani mine the only one causing a flap

    Environment Same bird but different approach to mine approval

    Why this man has roller-skied from Canada to Gladstone

    premium_icon Why this man has roller-skied from Canada to Gladstone

    Offbeat He's rolled into Gladstone to deliver a message