Brawls, stabbing and revellers shut out in NYE chaos

New year celebrations turned horribly wrong last night as a huge brawl in West End resulted in a person being stabbed.

More than a dozen police crews were called to Melbourne Street and Edmondstone Street after reports there was a person unconscious on a footpath just after 1am.

Night Watch Chaplains in the crowd at New Year's Eve 2020, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Police were attempting to break up a huge brawl in the area, but there are reports someone was stabbed during the altercation.

Meanwhile, in Fortitude Valley, long lines meant hundreds watched the countdown outside, with the mall turning into a makeshift street party.

Fireworks blasted in the distance as people danced on chairs and got on shoulders and celebrated the start of 2021 with a new year's kiss.

Plenty of people celebrated the new year with a few too many but apart from a few minor incidents it was a tame night in the Valley.

There were huge lines outside pubs and clubs, with some stretching up to 50m long, with little to no social distancing in the lines as venues dealt with limited capacities.

Police were out in force to manage the massive crowds in Brisbane's busiest nightspots.

Long lines outside venues during New Year's Eve in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Liam Kidston

A fire truck was called to The Ivory Tusk on Ann St after the alarm was triggered after 10pm, resulting in a full evacuation.

Someone who was inside at the time said when the alarm went off they thought it was a joke but the venue, which was holding a ticketed event, was evacuated quickly.

One fire truck came to the venue and left shortly after and the revellers returned inside to party.

Gillian Wilkins with husband Alex Franco and baby Amadeus Franco, 1. Picture: Liam Kidston

Earlier in the evening, families gathered beside the Brisbane River to watch the sun set with snags and a drink in hand despite fireworks displays being cancelled in the city.

It was an unusual and challenging year for most, but for some it was life changing in a good way.

Gillian Wilkins and her Husband Alex Franco welcomed little Amadeus just before 2020, and say the year gave them precious time with their new boy.

"It gave us a chance to really bond as a new family and I think timing wise it was okay for us to be locked down and whatever," Ms Wilkins said.

The young family is looking forward to spending more time with their 13-month-old in 2021.

Fireworks light up the sky at Redcliffe. Picture: Richard Walker

At Redcliffe, hundreds of punters enjoyed live music, restaurants and market stalls ahead of the 7.30pm and 9pm fireworks.

Inspectors from the Queensland Health public health unit were spotted conducting checks around the busy markets.

Local Jacqui Musiello said there were lots of families in the area and it was a fantastic location to be sending off 2020.

"There are a lot of people but the market has a lot of stuff around reminding people of social distancing, there's the QR code where you have to scan in, so they've got lots of precautions in place for COVID," she said.

Crowds at Redcliffe markets on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Richard Walker

Mrs Musiello said she was looking forward to a safe year in 2021 with her family.

"We're pretty lucky to live where we live in Queensland so as long as we can keep COVID out of Queensland and continue to live life like we do that's probably what I'm looking forward to," she said.

Meanwhile, Howard Smith Wharves were filled with families and revellers taking in the lights of the Story Bridge.

A water police boat watches on closely from under the bridge, with few spare seats left in the venue.

Friends Charlotte Berry, 20, and Teah Mackenzie, 20, are keen to see a less restricted 2021.

"I'm looking forward to festivals, eating out and having lots of dinner parties," Ms Berry said.

"I'm excited to expand myself because this year restricted that in many ways," Ms Mackenzie said.

