Bravus gets more time for environmental measures

BRAVUS Mining and Resources has been given additional time to complete key aspects of the environmental measures put in place to protect native animals affected by its Carmichael project.

The company, which recently changed its name from Adani Australia, has been granted an extension on two aspects of the environmental approvals.

The decision has angered activists who have lobbied against the project.

The company must secure offset areas which are designed to compensate for the unavoidable impact of the Carmichael project.

It will now have an extra 12 months to legally secure the offset property for Stage 1 of the project.

Initially, Bravus was offered two years to secure the offset area.

Now it has three years to secure the area for the majority of the project, including Stage 1 of the mine, and five years to secure it for areas designated "rail (west)".

Bravus will also have an additional month to have the offset management plan app-roved by federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley.

A Department of Environment spokesman said the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act allowed for the conditions of approvals to be varied, but it was uncommon.

The black throated finch, which conservation groups say is among the wildlife under threat from the Carmichael project.

"The department assesses every request made by approval holders to vary conditions on individual merit," he said.

"Adani requires an additional 12 months to finalise the legal securement of the final offset property for Stage 1 of the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail project."

The spokesman said the company had secured the vast majority of offsets for Stage 1.

He added that protecting the wildlife was still a key aspect of the approval.

"The decision relates only to the timing of the legal securement of offsets," he said.

A Bravus spokeswoman said establishing the offsets was an ongoing process.

"We are currently in compliance with our obligations and will continue to work with relevant landholders, as well as state and federal departments," she said.

However, the Lock the Gate Alliance has slammed the decision, saying it could put the southern black-throated finch, ornamental snake, yakka skink and squatter pigeon at risk.

Lock the Gate Alliance Queensland spokeswoman Ellie Smith said the offset delay would place further pressure on species already under serious threat.

"It is totally outrageous for Adani to be given an extension to secure land for these endangered and threatened species while it begins ripping apart their habitat at its Carmichael mine site," she said.

"Offset strategies are often ineffective ways to mitigate damage done by large mining projects to begin with."

