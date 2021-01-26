BRAVO, ROBYN: Gladstone’s sole Australia Day award recipient

Dr Robyn Sheahan-Bright will be honoured on Australia Day 2021, for her significant service to children’s literature and the promotion of reading.

Dr Robyn Sheahan-Bright will be honoured on Australia Day 2021, for her significant service to children’s literature and the promotion of reading.

A stalwart of children’s literature in the Gladstone region will be honoured during Australia Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Dr Robyn Marie Sheahan-Bright will be awarded a Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia for significant service to children’s literature and the promotion of reading.

Dr Sheahan-Bright has blazed a trail in literacy throughout Central Queensland and Gladstone in particular, with a CV any established publisher or author would be proud of.

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Along with six published works, she won the Dame Annabelle Rankin Award, for distinguished services to children’s literature as part of the Queensland Branch of Children’s Book Council of Australia in 2011.

She also claimed the Nan Chauncy Award for outstanding contribution to the field of Australian children’s literature, 2012.

Her latest honour was the Johnno Award for her contribution to Queensland writing in 2014.

The Order of Australia honour is Dr Sheahan-Bright’s first award recognised under the Commonwealth of Australia.

More Gladstone news:

- WHAT’S ON: How Gladstone will celebrate Oz Day

- Mum weeps after drug possession penalty

- Unique business opportunity hits Gladstone’s market