Braveheart's important lesson to Gladstone school students

STAY SAFE: Detective Senior Constable Donna Anderson, Ditto the mouse and Bravehearts educator Leanne Hicks have an important message for Gladstone students. Hannah Sbeghen

THE tricky conversation about child sex abuse is being taught to almost 2000 school students this week by Ditto the mouse and Bravehearts educator Leanne Hicks.

It's the first time Australia's leading child protection organisation has visited Gladstone schools to teach students about their right to feel safe.

The response from children has been positive.

Detective Senior Constable Donna Anderson said it was an incredibly important step in reducing child sex offences.

She hopes the program, which has been made possible by a $10,000 grant from Suncorp Bank, will continue next year.

"It's so important to give children a voice and give them an idea of what to say when they find themselves in a awkward situation,” she said.

The Bravehearts program has been running for almost a decade.

Ms Hicks, an ambassador for Bravehearts and a mother herself, said knowing she couldbe helping a child got her out of bed every morning.

"It's hard to talk about, but Bravehearts breaks down that barrier and makes it comfortable with the kids,” she said.

"We don't want to frighten kids, but we want them to know they can always tell someone what's going on.”

Bravehearts will visit a series of schools this week including Trinity College, Gladstone Central State School, Gladstone South State School, Clinton State School, Ubobo State School and Biloela State School.