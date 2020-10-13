Brave Charlotte lops locks for charity

A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Gladstone girl made a huge sacrifice to help others last weekend.

Charlotte Gallagher lopped her locks for charity.

Last month Charlotte said in an interview with The Observer that she wanted to help people who had lost hair due to cancer treatment so that they could get wigs.

Charlotte Gallagher, 7, got 43cm of hair cut off last weekend at Mandy's Hairworkz for Variety Children's Charity.

She not only raised $3004, which surpassed her original target, but stayed true to her promise and attended Mandy’s Hairworkz on Saturday to get her hair cut.

The money was donated to the Variety Children’s Charity initiative “Hair with Heart” and Charlotte’s mum, Caitlyn, said 43cm of hair was cut off.

“Charlotte is loving her new look and she can’t believe how much hair she was able to donate and how much money was raised,” Caitlyn said.

Charlotte Gallagher flaunts her new look outside Mandy's Hairworks where she underwent a transformation for charity.

“The total donation amount is just phenomenal and we can’t thank you enough for all of your kind donations.”

Charlotte said she could not be more proud of her daughter, who had ambitions of becoming a scientist when she grew up so she could help as many people as possible.

“I am beyond proud of her and almost in tears when she came to me and said ‘Mummy I want to give my hair to someone’,” she said.

The moment that Charlotte Gallagher's dream of helping people less fortunate became a reality at Mandy's Hairworx.

Charlotte said “Hair with Heart” was an amazing cause and so many children benefitted from Charlotte’s generosity.

“Donating her hair was only a small contribution but with all of your support we are able to make a bigger difference to those in need!” Charlotte said.

“A big thank you to everyone who supported Charlotte on her mission whether it has been through support, encouragement, spreading awareness or donating.

“None of this would have been possible without you!”