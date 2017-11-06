Brand new technology with a wow factor for shed business

NEW GADGET: KJP Haulage director Kirk Porter, The Shed Company Gladstone manager Tim Churchill and design consultant Kit Rudolph show off the new augmented reality app in The Shed Company's Gladstone office.

NEW technology has arrived in store at The Shed Company in Gladstone.

Customers can now experience their shed in 3D form through an augmented reality app developed by the company, and see all the features it can have before it is built.

The new technology, developed by a team of programmers in-house, is the first of its kind and is set to transform the customer experience industry-wide.

The Shed Company Gladstone manager Tim Churchill said the AR app was an industry first.

"It's a new way of selling sheds," he said.

"The old way of doing it is the customer comes in with a bit of an idea of what they want and we talk to them to find out their needs.

"And (now), by the time we get to the end of the conversation, we've built their shed in the software to show them what it's going to look like."

The program leads clients through a virtual tour of the shed before it's been built, where they can change aspects of the design such as the height and width of the shed, or even move the door.

"People are very touch orientated," Mr Churchill said.

"In three clicks, they can build the shed, that's the idea.

"(Clients) can take it home on the mobile, show their wife... and eventually we take it out into the field."

The Gladstone branch had already been testing the app for six weeks, and feedback had been good according to design consultant Kit Rudolph.

" (It's) a bit of a wow factor for the time being," he said.

The Shed Company released the trial version of the program at an industry conference about six months ago.

It can now accept "tough scenarios" including customised designs such as an overhang that is not standard.

KJP director Kirk Porter is pleased to see all the design aspects of his shed in 3D form.

"It allowed me to have a look at putting ideas in my head," he said.

"It's all well and good to see something in the page but this here allows you to scroll up down like in a real life situation."