Brand new bubs welcomed into the world

Andrew Thorpe
| 31st Mar 2017 4:59 AM
GOOD SLEEPER: Sarah Lees with new baby daughter Lily Mary-Anne Carloss.

ANNIE Khumtap can't wait to introduce her first child to her family back home.

Brandon Atsadade Finch was born at Gladstone Base Hospital at 3.59am on March 24, to Annie and her husband Dan Finch.

He weighed 3.26kg.

"Atsadade is his Thai name but I'm using it for his middle name,” Annie said.

"It's easier that way - when I go back to my country they can call him his Thai name, because Brandon they won't remember.”

HAPPY DAYS: New baby Brandon Finch.

After an exhausting 22 labour, Annie said she was still recovering but the ordeal was worth it.

"It's an amazing feeling,” she said.

"I'm very tired, very weak sometimes but I look forward to seeing him every day.”

Annie arrived in Australia in 2014 after meeting her husband Dan, who works for Rio Tinto at the Yarwun refinery.

She says she's not sure when they will be able to make it to Thailand next to introduce Brandon to her family.

"I'm going to try next year - we're not quite sure yet, we have to see everything, with (Dan's) job,” she said.

"They are very excited, very happy. They can't wait.

"I think they just want to look after him, my mum wants to look after him but it's very far.

"My mother-in-law is here, she came from Perth.

"She was always at my side, because I don't have any family here.”

Just five days before Brandon was born, Gladstone Base Hospital staff welcomed the arrival of Sarah Lees and Jesse Carloss's first child.

Lily Mary-Anne Carloss was born at 4.30am on March 19, weighing 2.83kg.

New mum Sarah said the staff had been especially helpful.

"They were great,” she said. "(Lily) has been great too. She's a real good sleeper.”

Gladstone Observer
