Brake and clutch business returns after long break

IT'S BACK: New owners of Gladstone City Brake and Clutch Tony Clifford and Karen Jacobs. Mike Richards GLA220917BRAK

THE Gladstone community will soon see the return of one of the town's favourite mechanical businesses.

Gladstone City Brake and Clutch will officially reopen on October 3 under new management.

New owners Tony Clifford and Karen Jacobs have been staying up late to set up shop, a process that has taken four months.

While getting the business up and running has taken its time, Mr Clifford is confident of getting a good return.

The team has received a lot of support and cooperation from Gladstone's small business community.

"This business has always been a good business in Gladstone,” he said.

"This business has been that specialist place for the past 35 years.”

Mr Clifford said buying the business was an opportunity for himself and his partner to work for themselves, and that the opportunity was "reasonably inexpensive”.

However, there is still a lot of work to be done.

"The mission at the moment is to build a reputation of the business back up to where it used to be.”

Mr Clifford said the team believed business prospects were "pretty good”.

"We're filling a little niche in the mechanical area around town that no-one else really specialises in,” he said.

Mr Clifford was a mechanical fitter by trade, while his partner Karen was a financial officer at a school.

The business will be operated by a three-person team, with Mr Clifford, Ms Jacobs and mechanic Greg.