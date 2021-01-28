Menu
Screen grabs from Daryl Braithwaite’s music video for The Horses.
Music

Braithwaite saddles up for new Wide Bay festival

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
28th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content

Those who miss out on this year’s Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will have the chance at another festival in May.

Sounds of Rock is a new festival which will take place in Bundaberg on May 8.

The legendary line-up includes Australian rock royalty Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Thirsty Merc, Ross Wilson, Russell Morris and the Radiators.

NUI Events spokesman Trevor Sands said so many people grew up on this music.

“We are so very stoked with this line up and it really caters for everyone,” he ands said.

“Our goal is to bring major and quality events that may boost the tourism economy.”

Mr Sands said most of the region’s music fans have had to travel more than four hours to Brisbane to attend this type of festival.

Sounds of Rock is a new festival which will take place in Bundaberg on May 8.
“We’ve invited some of the best artists in the country and can’t wait to put on an incredible show,” he said.

Sounds of Rock is on May 8 at Hermans Road, Burnett Heads, Bundaberg.

Tickets will be on sale from Friday, January 29 at 9am.

Tickets can be purchased from oztix.com.au and at the Moncrieff Theatre in Bundaberg’s CBD.

.

Gladstone Observer

