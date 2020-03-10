Brainiacs unite for a good cause

TRIVIA fanatics, get competitive and rejoice as the Battle of the Brains comes to the yachties.

Prove to your friends just how smart you are, while raising money for children in foster care - does a night out get any better?

The Pyjama Foundation is hosting its annual trivia battle to help recruit, screen and train many more Pyjama Angels for their Love of Learning program.

The Pyjama Foundation’s Gladstone coordinator Andrea Patrick said she believed in the power of her closeknit community to come together to support these special children.

“Kids just need that one person who shows them that they’re worth worrying about and helps them realise their true value and worth,” Ms Patrick said.

“Our program helps instil a drive for learning within kids, which can change their whole outlook on life.”

Pyjama Foundation Battle of the Brains trivia night coming up in Gladstone

The Pyjama Foundation supports more than 1400 children in care through its Love of Learning program by providing them with their own special Pyjama Angel.

Pyjama Angels are committed community volunteers who are recruited, screened and trained before being matched with a child in the foster care system.

Together they play educational games, read books aloud and build a positive relationship, ultimately helping change the direction of the child’s life by improving learning outcomes, life skills and confidence.

Chief executive and founder Bronwyn Sheehan said the program was able to make a difference to the lives of children in care by having the opportunity to form healthy adult relationships, gain improved educational success and increase their confidence.

The program is not cheap, costing the Foundation upwards of $500 to recruit,

screen and train each Pyjama Angel volunteer.

And this is where you and your team of brainiacs come into it.

The Pyjama Foundation will host its annual Battle of the Brains Trivia event at the Gladstone Yacht Club on March 27.

This event is all about coming together with your nearest and dearest and going head to head in a fun-filled evening of trivia, to raise vital funds for children in the foster care system.

To purchase a ticket, please visit thepyjamafoundation.com/events/trivia-night/ or to find out more about supporting The Pyjama Foundation, visit https://thepyjamafoundation.com.