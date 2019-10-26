Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty
Brad Pitt. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Brad Pitt loses lawsuit appeal

by Fox News
26th Oct 2019 11:33 AM

A JUDGE has denied actor Brad Pitt's request to be taken off a lawsuit that says his Make it Right Foundation built shoddy homes in the New Orleans area that was hit hardest by Hurricane Katrina.

Brad Pitt in Cannes earlier this year. Picture: Getty
Brad Pitt in Cannes earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The Times-Picayune/ The N ew Orleans Advocate reports Pitt and other foundation directors asked the court to remove them from the lawsuit, saying they weren't personally responsible for the construction.

Judge Rachael Johnson denied the request last week.

Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005. Picture: Supplied
Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans, 2005. Picture: Supplied

Two homeowners filed the suit. Their attorney, Ron Austin, says the homes built by the foundation in the Lower Ninth Ward have infrastructural issues and residents have reported being sick.

Rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Picture: AP
Rescue efforts during Hurricane Katrina. Picture: AP

 

More than 100 green Make It Right houses were built in 2008. The foundation sued the principal architect last year saying his designs were defective.

More Stories

Show More
brad pitt celebrity celebrity lawsuit hurricane katrina lawsuit

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: See inside the Explorer Dream

    premium_icon PHOTOS: See inside the Explorer Dream

    News AMASSING numerous awards and with a capacity of 2700 people, the Explorer Dream truly lives up to its name.

    Hospital goes pink for boobs

    premium_icon Hospital goes pink for boobs

    News GLADSTONE hospital has gone pink for a week to help raise money and awareness for...

    Environmentalist against port project

    premium_icon Environmentalist against port project

    News “There are clear signals that the lessons of the past dredging programs have not...

    REVEALED: Red light and speed infringements

    premium_icon REVEALED: Red light and speed infringements

    News New data has revealed the number of noticed handed out from the Glenlyon St red...