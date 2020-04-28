BRACE YOURSELF: Cold temperatures are coming

BIG CHILL: Gladstone residents can expect their first blast of winter this weekend.

AN “unusual but not unheard of” cool change is predicted for Gladstone this weekend as temperatures are set to drop to the low teens.

This Saturday and Sunday the mercury is predicted to drop down to 11C, 4.6C below the May average minimum of 15.6C.

BOM meteorologist Peter Markworth said the cool change was due to a trough that will appear on Thursday and start to move across the state with cool temperatures following it.

“Most locations are seeing minimum temperatures into the single digits or the low teens –

that includes places such as Gladstone,” Mr Markworth said.

“This will happen over a number of days with Saturday and Sunday being the coldest.”

He said the sudden drop in temperature was “unusual but not unheard of” for this time of year.

“We would expect these kind of bursts to periodically happen and slowly cool down as we go into winter,” he said.

“It’s unusual to get this intensity of coldness in one go.”

Leading into the weekend there is potential for severe storm activity including damaging winds and large hail stones.

Mr Markworth said 5-10mm of rain was predicted for Thursday.

Gladstone Forecast

Wednesday

Min: 20

Max: 29

Thursday

Min: 20

Max: 30

Friday

Min: 17

Max: 27

Saturday

Min: 11

Max: 26

S unday

Min: 11

Max: 26

Monday

Min: 12

Max: 27