Brace yourself: Cold mornings are coming to Gladstone

CHILL: Cold weather is headed for Gladstone over the next few days. Chris Mccormack

YOU may notice a cooler change in the weather tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are predicted to fall to 10C and the region is expected to stay crisp for the week to come.

Saturdayand Sunday are forecast to drop to 10C, Monday 9C and Tuesday 8C.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said the fall in temperature was due to a series of cold fronts moving through the southern half of the country.

"They will be pushing up some colder air into Queensland and that air will be quite dry,” Mr Stoney said.

"Conditions are expecting to be quite dry and clear skies the next couple of nights.

"We will have cool mornings but it's not until Sunday we see the maximums to drop.”

Sunday's max is expected to drop to 22C with 24C predicted for the following three days.

It's cooler than the July average minimum of 12C.

"It isn't anything particularly unusual in terms of the cold conditions,” Mr Stoney said.

"It's very mild at the moment and we're going back to more typical.”

If you think Gladstone is cold, spare a thought for Biloela residents who are expecting frosts this weekend as they head to below 5C.