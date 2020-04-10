Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Crime

Boys smash up police cars in Sunshine Coast rampage

Amber Hooker
10th Apr 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO boys aged 12 and 14 with lengthy criminal records, one on bail, are understood to have smashed into a policeman and rammed vehicles in a high-speed car chase from the Sunshine Coast hinterland to the beach.

Police reportedly spotted a white stolen ute in Mooloolah Valley earlier today, but it sped off when officers attempted to intercept it.

A source has told the Daily Queensland Police officers and detectives deployed stingers when the stolen ute reached Kawana Way, but the vehicle drove over a ditch to avoid them.

Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.

The vehicle is then understood to have driven through a park where members of the public were forced to jump out of the way.

A policeman riding a motorbike is understood to have been hit by the ute. Police report he sustained a leg injury.

Once on Beerburrum St, Dicky Beach the stolen ute has reportedly rammed police cars before the wreckage became wedged between two vehicles.

Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.

The driver is understood to be a 12-year-old recidivist offender from Brisbane, and the passenger a Maroochydore boy who was on bail at the time of today's incident.

They are currently in the custody of the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

More Stories

dicky beach juvenile crimes mooloolah valley queensland police service sunshine coast police chase
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Respite for renters

        premium_icon Respite for renters

        News Freeze placed on residential evictions in Queensland.

        Bitumen bandits target Gladstone

        premium_icon Bitumen bandits target Gladstone

        News Pitch claims work available for cheap because borders are shut.

        GALLERY: Historic look at Harbour Festival

        premium_icon GALLERY: Historic look at Harbour Festival

        News There is no reason we can’t still celebrate the beloved event.

        Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        premium_icon Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        News There will be a sense of the familiar and uncharted territory.