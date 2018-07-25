McDonald's joins Gladstone boy's fight against straws

ENVIRO-CONSCIOUS: Sid Crawshaw, 10, with McDonald's Boyne Island franchisees Nathan and Leanne Patrick, who have backed his campaign to ban plastic straws.

SID Crawshaw's war on plastic straws is gaining momentum, with the Boyne Island McDonald's championing his cause.

The fast food franchise will phase out existing plastic straws from its restaurants until 2020, with a trial of paper straws to start in two restaurants from next month.

The Boyne Island franchise plastic straw dispensers are empty as of this week, meaning people will only receive a plastic straw with a purchased drink.

It follows ten-year-old Sid's campaign for businesses to stop using plastic straws, which led to the Tannum Sands Surf Club banning plastic straws last month.

The St Francis the Catholic Primary School Year 5 student said he was "super stoked" with McDonald's decision.

"They are one of the biggest companies in Australia, so to get them all on board is the most incredible thing I've ever heard," he said.

He recently received an invitation from Gladstone Regional councillor Kahn Goodluck to attend a council meeting, to meet the region's mayor Matt Burnett.

Nathan Patrick, who has been the franchisee with wife Leanne since the Boyne Island McDonald's opened five years ago, commended Sid's campaign.

"Sid is quite a determined and thoughtful young man," Mr Patrick said.

The franchise is also encouraging customers to bring their own "keep cups" when ordering takeaway coffee.

Sid's mum Hayley Bracewell said he had always been confident and environmentally-conscious.

"He's always had that side to him, we can't go anywhere without him picking up rubbish," she said.

She said the support from the Boyne Tannum community has been incredible, and can see a big future for her son's campaign.

"I'd like to see all the business in Tannum get on board, we should be setting an example for the world because we live in this beautiful seaside town, we have Quoin Island nearby and turtles nesting on Tannum beach," she said.

"We should be showing the world how it's done."