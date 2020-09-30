Boy’s homework question baffles mum

This homework question has left one mother baffled. Picture: Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

A mum has asked for help with her seven-year-old son's maths homework after it completely baffled her - and a woman with a maths PhD.

Teresa Hopper shared a snap of her seven-year-old's schoolwork to Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips and Tricks, after it left her scratching her head.

The mum said the homework has never been that hard before, which is why she turned to the internet for help, The Sun reports.

Mum Teresa asked for help online after her son’s homework baffled her. Picture: Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

Alongside a snap of the problem, she wrote: "I hate homework. Please help!"

"Is the answer to a) & b) the same or am I missing something?!"

The tricky question is as follows: "Karla says: "I have three hundreds counters, 17 tens counters and 16 ones counters.

"a) Can she make two equal three-digit numbers? If so, draw the counters to show them.

"b) Can she make two equal three-digit numbers if she had to use all her counters? If so, draw the counters to show them."

While it may seem straight forward, numerous people claimed they too couldn't figure out the answer.

Picture: Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

Commenting on the problem, one person said: "I have a PhD in maths, and I have no idea what this question is asking. Unless there's a diagram to go with it, or more explanation somewhere else."

Someone else asked: "How old is this homework meant for?"

A third wrote: "Clearly not for a 40 year old woman, I'm lost."

While another added: "I'm 45 and I can't work it out lol."

Some other parents helped by sharing their answers. Picture: Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

Teresa confirmed to Fabulous Digital they got it right in the end, sharing a snap of the answer, which she wrote as 172 for a, and 243 for b.

She said: "I did and the teacher has marked it as correct!

"I certainly didn't expect it to be so difficult."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Originally published as Boy's homework question baffles mum