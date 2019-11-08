Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Students robbed. Photo:Nicholas Falconer.
Students robbed. Photo:Nicholas Falconer.
Crime

Boys attacked and robbed by group of youths

by TESS IKONOMOU
8th Nov 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are appealing for information after a group of boys were punched several times to the face and had their bikes stolen yesterday afternoon.

About 3.15pm five students were riding their bicycles home through Cranbrook Park when they were set upon by several youths.

A 14-year-old boy was punched several times to the face and had his bike stolen.

A second boy aged 13 was forced off his bicycle. The youths then fled on his bicycle with his helmet.

A third boy, also aged 13, had a G-shock watch stolen from his wrist after it was snatched by the youths.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage near Cranbrook Park between 3pm to 3.30pm to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902208761

More Stories

attack juveniles robbery theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        premium_icon Refinery facing multiple charges for environmental incident

        News A HIGH-PROFILE industrial company in Gladstone has requested more time to consider its legal position on several charges relating to an environmental incident that...

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        GREAT VALUE: $1 a week for local news and great rewards

        News Australia's best value news subscription deal is even better

        IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 12 people listed to appear today

        News ACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court on a range of...

        $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        premium_icon $220m regional jobs policy under fire

        News Ministerial panel that rejected 64 projects seeking $75.9m