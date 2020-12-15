Boynedale Bush Camp set to reopen

POPULAR tourist destination Boynedale Bush Camp will reopen just in time for Christmas.

The Gladstone Area Water Board today confirmed that the facility would be open to the public from 6am on Saturday.

Board chief executive officer Darren Barlow thanked the public for its patience during

the necessary closure through the Covid period.

“Boynedale Bush Camp is a much loved area for locals and travellers alike and we look forward to welcoming visitors back again,” Mr Barlow said.

“Like every other campground in Australia, we have had to make some changes in order to safely reopen.

“These are minor changes that will ensure everyone has a healthy and enjoyable experience.

“We simply ask all visitors to practice physical and social distancing between individual camp

sites, good personal hygiene including use of hand sanitiser, hand washing and covering your

mouth if sneezing or coughing.”

QR codes will be located on signage at the lookout and main camping areas for contact tracing purposes.

Visitors will be required to check in and check out.

GAWB will also resume daily cleaning of all shared amenities and facilities at the Bush Camp.

Signage has been installed to remind visitors of social distancing and personal hygiene requirements while at the site.

GAWB asks visitors not to attend the bush camp if they have returned from a COVID-19 hotspot in the past 14 days, have cold or flu-like symptoms, or have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

