Boynedale Bush Camp.
Boynedale Bush Camp.
Boynedale Bush Camp evacuated due to catastrophic conditions

Tegan Annett
by
28th Nov 2018 4:00 PM

BOYNEDALE Bushcamp is being evacuated as a precaution due to the catastrophic fire rating within the region.

Gladstone Area Water Board announced on Facebook this afternoon the gates would be closed to the campsite until further notice.

Today Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Rural Fire Service declared the Capricornia and Central Highlands and Coalfield regions as under a catastrophic fire danger, the highest level on the scale.

Queensland Fire and Emergency SErvices Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the state was experiencing a situation never seen before.

"We've not had a catastrophic level... This is uncharted waters.”

More than 80 fires are burning throughout the state.

Gladstone Observer

