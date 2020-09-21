Menu
Boyne wastewater plant refurbishment begins

Jacobbe McBride
21st Sep 2020 5:00 PM
THE Gladstone Regional Council has moved to begin improvements on a wastewater treatment plant in the Gladstone region.

The new refurbishment package at Boyne Island Wastewater Treatment Plant includes the installation of a package pump station and pipework.

The pipework is used to connect existing emergency storage pond to the treatment plant’s inlet system so that the pond can be emptied following use.

The council typically empties the pond during equipment shutdown or heavy rainfall conditions.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the project works aimed to improve environmental outcomes at the treatment plant site.

“The project will provide council with an increased response capacity and resilience to emergency events at the wastewater treatment plant site,” Cr Burnett.

This project forms part of Council’s Capital Works Program.

Council has budgeted more than $1 million this financial year for the remaining works which are anticipated to be completed by the end of December.

boyne island boyne island wastewater treatment plant capital works program gladstone regional council mayor matt burnett
Gladstone Observer

